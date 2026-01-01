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About
Filmography
Lyudmila Smorodina
Lyudmila Smorodina
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lyudmila Smorodina
Lyudmila Smorodina
Lyudmila Smorodina
Date of Birth
7 August 1957
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
6.9
Yaroslav Mudry
(1981)
6.7
Donbass
(2018)
5.7
Ya schitayu: raz, dva, tri, chetyre, pyat
(2007)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Romantic
Sci-Fi
War
Year
All
2021
2018
2016
2011
2007
1995
1988
1981
1980
All
10
Films
7
TV Shows
3
Actress
10
Mozhesh mne verit
Drama, Romantic,
2021, Ukraine
6.7
Donbass
Donbass
Drama
2018, Germany / Ukraine / France / Netherlands / Romania
5.6
Ekspress-komandirovka
Comedy, Romantic,
2016, Ukraine
3.7
Pautinka babego leta
Pautinka babego leta
Romantic
2011, Russia
4
Sakvoyazh so svetlym budushchim
Drama, Crime,
2007, Russia/Ukraine
5.7
Ya schitayu: raz, dva, tri, chetyre, pyat
Comedy, Romantic
2007, Ukraine
5.2
The Double
The Double
Action
1995, Ukraine
5.6
Kogda nastupit den
Kogda nastupit den
Drama
1988, USSR
6.9
Yaroslav Mudry
Yaroslav Mudry
War, Drama, Action
1981, USSR
5.2
The Orion Loop
Petlya Oriona
Sci-Fi
1980, USSR
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