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Lyudmila Smorodina
Lyudmila Smorodina Lyudmila Smorodina
Kinoafisha Persons Lyudmila Smorodina

Lyudmila Smorodina

Lyudmila Smorodina

Date of Birth
7 August 1957
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Yaroslav Mudry 6.9
Yaroslav Mudry (1981)
Donbass 6.7
Donbass (2018)
Ya schitayu: raz, dva, tri, chetyre, pyat 5.7
Ya schitayu: raz, dva, tri, chetyre, pyat (2007)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Mozhesh mne verit
Mozhesh mne verit
Drama, Romantic, 2021, Ukraine
Donbass 6.7
Donbass Donbass
Drama 2018, Germany / Ukraine / France / Netherlands / Romania
Ekspress-komandirovka 5.6
Ekspress-komandirovka
Comedy, Romantic, 2016, Ukraine
Pautinka babego leta 3.7
Pautinka babego leta Pautinka babego leta
Romantic 2011, Russia
Sakvoyazh so svetlym budushchim 4
Sakvoyazh so svetlym budushchim
Drama, Crime, 2007, Russia/Ukraine
Ya schitayu: raz, dva, tri, chetyre, pyat 5.7
Ya schitayu: raz, dva, tri, chetyre, pyat
Comedy, Romantic 2007, Ukraine
The Double 5.2
The Double The Double
Action 1995, Ukraine
Kogda nastupit den 5.6
Kogda nastupit den Kogda nastupit den
Drama 1988, USSR
Yaroslav Mudry 6.9
Yaroslav Mudry Yaroslav Mudry
War, Drama, Action 1981, USSR
The Orion Loop 5.2
The Orion Loop Petlya Oriona
Sci-Fi 1980, USSR
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