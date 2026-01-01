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Muyassar Berdikulova
Kinoafisha Persons Muyassar Berdikulova

Muyassar Berdikulova

Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Fara Tashkentskiy 0.0
Fara Tashkentskiy (2023)
Vijdon 0.0
Vijdon (2007)
Chimıldık 0.0
Chimıldık (2025)

Filmography

Chimıldık
Chimıldık Chimildiq
Comedy 2025, Uzbekistan
Fara Tashkentskiy
Fara Tashkentskiy
Crime, Comedy 2023, Uzbekistan
Vijdon
Vijdon Vijdon
Drama, Crime, Romantic 2007, Uzbekistan
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