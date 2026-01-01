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Muyassar Berdikulova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Muyassar Berdikulova
Muyassar Berdikulova
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
0.0
Fara Tashkentskiy
(2023)
0.0
Vijdon
(2007)
0.0
Chimıldık
(2025)
Filmography
Chimıldık
Chimildiq
Comedy
2025, Uzbekistan
Fara Tashkentskiy
Crime, Comedy
2023, Uzbekistan
Vijdon
Vijdon
Drama, Crime, Romantic
2007, Uzbekistan
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