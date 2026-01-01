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Filmography
Yuri Gorbach
Yuri Gorbach
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yuri Gorbach
Yuri Gorbach
Yuri Gorbach
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
6.4
Passenger
(2009)
5.6
Vanya the Terrible
(2008)
4.5
Slava
(2015)
Filmography
4.5
Slava
Drama, Sport
2015, Russia
4
Podari mne voskresene
Romantic
2012, Russia
6.4
Passenger
Passazhirka
Drama, History, Adventure
2009, Russia
Watch trailer
Ya lechu
Drama, Romantic
2008, Russia
5.6
Vanya the Terrible
Vanya the Terrible
Comedy, Romantic
2008, Russia
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