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Yuri Gorbach Yuri Gorbach
Kinoafisha Persons Yuri Gorbach

Yuri Gorbach

Yuri Gorbach

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Passenger 6.4
Passenger (2009)
Vanya the Terrible 5.6
Vanya the Terrible (2008)
Slava 4.5
Slava (2015)

Filmography

Slava 4.5
Slava
Drama, Sport 2015, Russia
Podari mne voskresene 4
Podari mne voskresene
Romantic 2012, Russia
Passenger 6.4
Passenger Passazhirka
Drama, History, Adventure 2009, Russia
Watch trailer
Ya lechu
Ya lechu
Drama, Romantic 2008, Russia
Vanya the Terrible 5.6
Vanya the Terrible Vanya the Terrible
Comedy, Romantic 2008, Russia
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