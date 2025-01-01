Menu
Awards and nominations of Jamie' Oliver

Jamie' Oliver
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010 Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Reality Program
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012 Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Reality Program
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2001 BAFTA Awards 2001
Best Features
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2000 BAFTA Awards 2000
Best Features
Nominee
