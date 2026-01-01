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Filmography
Elsa Lepoivre
Elsa Lepoivre
Kinoafisha
Persons
Elsa Lepoivre
Elsa Lepoivre
Elsa Lepoivre
Date of Birth
30 December 1972
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
0.0
En Thérapie
(2021)
0.0
Lucrèce Borgia
(2018)
Filmography
En Thérapie
Drama
2021, France
Lucrèce Borgia
Lucrèce Borgia
Comedy
2018,
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