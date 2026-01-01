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Elsa Lepoivre Elsa Lepoivre
Kinoafisha Persons Elsa Lepoivre

Elsa Lepoivre

Elsa Lepoivre

Date of Birth
30 December 1972
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

En Thérapie 0.0
En Thérapie (2021)
Lucrèce Borgia 0.0
Lucrèce Borgia (2018)

Filmography

En Thérapie
En Thérapie
Drama 2021, France
Lucrèce Borgia
Lucrèce Borgia Lucrèce Borgia
Comedy 2018,
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