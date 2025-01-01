Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Simona Tabasco Awards

Awards and nominations of Simona Tabasco

Simona Tabasco
Awards and nominations of Simona Tabasco
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023
Best Duo
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more