Simona Tabasco
Awards
Simona Tabasco
Awards and nominations of Simona Tabasco
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023
Best Duo
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
