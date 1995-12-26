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Showtimes & Tickets
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TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Lola Petticrew
Lola Petticrew
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lola Petticrew
Lola Petticrew
Lola Petticrew
Date of Birth
26 December 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.0
Say Nothing
(2024)
7.6
She Said
(2022)
7.5
Three Families
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Fantasy
History
Mystery
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2024
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
All
12
Films
8
TV Shows
4
Actress
12
Assassin's Creed
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2026, USA
6.3
I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning
I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning
Drama
2026, USA
8
Say Nothing
Drama, History,
2024, USA/Ireland
6.6
Tuesday
Tuesday
Fantasy
2023, Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
7.6
She Said
She Said
Drama
2022, USA
Watch trailer
7.5
Three Families
Drama, Crime, Thriller,
2021, Great Britain
6.4
Bloodlands
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2021, Great Britain
5.6
Wolf
Wolf
Drama, Mystery, Thriller
2021, Ireland / Great Britain / Poland
Watch trailer
5.6
Shadow
Shadow
Drama
2021, India
6.3
Here Are the Young Men
Here Are the Young Men
Drama
2020, Ireland / USA
Watch trailer
7
Dating Amber
Dating Amber
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2020, Ireland / Great Britain / Belgium
6.1
A Bump Along the Way
A Bump Along the Way
Comedy, Drama
2019, Great Britain
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