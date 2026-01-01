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About
Lee Jeong-ho
Lee Jeong-ho
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Jeong-ho
Lee Jeong-ho
Lee Jeong-ho
Date of Birth
16 July 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Writer, Director
Popular Films
6.3
The Beast
(2019)
Filmography
6.3
The Beast
Biseuteo
Detective, Action, Crime
2019, South Korea
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