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Lee Jeong-ho
Lee Jeong-ho Lee Jeong-ho
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho

Date of Birth
16 July 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Writer, Director

Popular Films

The Beast 6.3
The Beast (2019)

Filmography

The Beast 6.3
The Beast Biseuteo
Detective, Action, Crime 2019, South Korea
Watch trailer
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