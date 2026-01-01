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About
Filmography
Ken'ichirô Matsuda
Ken'ichirô Matsuda
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ken'ichirô Matsuda
Ken'ichirô Matsuda
Ken'ichirô Matsuda
Date of Birth
22 January 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
8.8
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure
(2012)
8.3
SPY x FAMILY CODE: White
(2023)
8.2
SPY×FAMILY
(2022)
Filmography
Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling
Anime, Fantasy
2026, Japan
6.6
Nyaight of the Living Cat
Anime, Horror
2025, Japan
6.7
Cat's Eye
Anime, Action, Comedy
2025, Japan
6.7
Witch Watch
Anime, Comedy, Fantasy
2025, Japan
Fermat no Ryouri
Anime, Drama
2025, Japan
6.1
Sengoku Youko
Anime, Fantasy, Adventure
2024, Japan
5.6
The Strongest Tank's Labyrinth Raids
Anime, Fantasy
2024, Japan
5.5
Haigakura
Action, Anime, Fantasy
2024, Japan
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