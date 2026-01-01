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Ken'ichirô Matsuda Ken'ichirô Matsuda
Kinoafisha Persons Ken'ichirô Matsuda

Ken'ichirô Matsuda

Ken'ichirô Matsuda

Date of Birth
22 January 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Action hero, The Adventurer, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure 8.8
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (2012)
SPY x FAMILY CODE: White 8.3
SPY x FAMILY CODE: White (2023)
SPY×FAMILY 8.2
SPY×FAMILY (2022)

Filmography

Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling
Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling
Anime, Fantasy 2026, Japan
Nyaight of the Living Cat 6.6
Nyaight of the Living Cat
Anime, Horror 2025, Japan
Cat's Eye 6.7
Cat's Eye
Anime, Action, Comedy 2025, Japan
Witch Watch 6.7
Witch Watch
Anime, Comedy, Fantasy 2025, Japan
Fermat no Ryouri
Fermat no Ryouri
Anime, Drama 2025, Japan
Sengoku Youko 6.1
Sengoku Youko
Anime, Fantasy, Adventure 2024, Japan
The Strongest Tank's Labyrinth Raids 5.6
The Strongest Tank's Labyrinth Raids
Anime, Fantasy 2024, Japan
Haigakura 5.5
Haigakura
Action, Anime, Fantasy 2024, Japan
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