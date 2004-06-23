Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Mana Ashida
Mana Ashida
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mana Ashida
Mana Ashida
Mana Ashida
Date of Birth
23 June 2004
Age
21 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Voice actress, The Adventurer, Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.7
Confessions
(2010)
7.1
Kaijuu no Kodomo
(2019)
7.0
Lonely Castle in the Mirror
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Anime
Comedy
Drama
Family
Fantasy
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2024
2022
2020
2019
2015
2011
2010
All
8
Films
8
Actress
8
6.9
Scarlet
Hateshinaki Scarlet
Action, Adventure, Animation
2025, Japan / USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.7
Cells at Work!
Hataraku saibou
Action, Adventure, Comedy
2024, Japan
7
Lonely Castle in the Mirror
Kagami no kojô
Adventure, Animation, Drama, Anime
2022, Japan
6.5
Eiga Entotsumachi no Puperu
Eiga Entotsumachi no Puperu
Animation, Family, Fantasy, Anime
2020, Japan
Watch trailer
7.1
Kaijuu no Kodomo
Kaijuu no Kodomo
Animation, Anime
2019, Japan
Watch trailer
6.9
Hana's Miso Soup
Hanachan no misoshiru
Drama
2015, Japan
6.6
Hankyu Railways - A 15-minute Miracle
Hankyu densha
Comedy
2011, Japan
7.7
Confessions
Kokuhaku
Drama, Thriller
2010, Japan
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree