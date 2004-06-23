Menu
Mana Ashida
Kinoafisha Persons Mana Ashida

Date of Birth
23 June 2004
Age
21 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Voice actress, The Adventurer, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Confessions 7.7
Confessions (2010)
Kaijuu no Kodomo 7.1
Kaijuu no Kodomo (2019)
Lonely Castle in the Mirror 7.0
Lonely Castle in the Mirror (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Scarlet 6.9
Scarlet Hateshinaki Scarlet
Action, Adventure, Animation 2025, Japan / USA
Cells at Work! 6.7
Cells at Work! Hataraku saibou
Action, Adventure, Comedy 2024, Japan
Lonely Castle in the Mirror 7
Lonely Castle in the Mirror Kagami no kojô
Adventure, Animation, Drama, Anime 2022, Japan
Eiga Entotsumachi no Puperu 6.5
Eiga Entotsumachi no Puperu Eiga Entotsumachi no Puperu
Animation, Family, Fantasy, Anime 2020, Japan
Kaijuu no Kodomo 7.1
Kaijuu no Kodomo Kaijuu no Kodomo
Animation, Anime 2019, Japan
Hana's Miso Soup 6.9
Hana's Miso Soup Hanachan no misoshiru
Drama 2015, Japan
Hankyu Railways - A 15-minute Miracle 6.6
Hankyu Railways - A 15-minute Miracle Hankyu densha
Comedy 2011, Japan
Confessions 7.7
Confessions Kokuhaku
Drama, Thriller 2010, Japan
