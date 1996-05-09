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Noah Centineo
Noah Centineo Noah Centineo
Kinoafisha Persons Noah Centineo

Noah Centineo

Noah Centineo

Date of Birth
9 May 1996
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Action hero

Popular Films

The Fosters 7.7
The Fosters (2013)
The Recruit 7.3
The Recruit (2022)
Black Adam 7.2
Black Adam (2022)

Filmography

Street Fighter
Street Fighter Street Fighter
Action, Drama 2026, Japan / USA
Watch trailer
Union County 6.6
Union County Union County
Drama 2026, USA
Watch trailer
Warfare 6.6
Warfare Warfare
War 2025, USA
Watch trailer
XO, Kitty 7.1
XO, Kitty
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2023, USA
The Recruit 7.3
The Recruit
Drama, Action, Adventure 2022, USA
Black Adam 7.2
Black Adam Black Adam
Action, Sci-Fi 2022, USA
Watch trailer
To All the Boys: Always and Forever 6.4
To All the Boys: Always and Forever To All the Boys: Always and Forever
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2021, USA
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You 6.1
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
Drama, Romantic 2020, USA
Show more
News about Noah Centineo’s private life
Still from the movie 'Warfare' (2025)
'Warfare' (2025) – A Brutal Ballet of Brotherhood and Bloodshed: Why This Relentless War Epic Has Left Audiences Divided
Still from the movie 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' (2018)
'To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before' – A Secret Letter Turns Chaos: What Happens When Love Isn’t Meant to Stay Hidden?
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