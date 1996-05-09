Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Noah Centineo
Noah Centineo
Kinoafisha
Persons
Noah Centineo
Noah Centineo
Noah Centineo
Date of Birth
9 May 1996
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.7
The Fosters
(2013)
7.3
The Recruit
(2022)
7.2
Black Adam
(2022)
Filmography
Street Fighter
Street Fighter
Action, Drama
2026, Japan / USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Union County
Union County
Drama
2026, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Warfare
Warfare
War
2025, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
XO, Kitty
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2023, USA
7.3
The Recruit
Drama, Action, Adventure
2022, USA
7.2
Black Adam
Black Adam
Action, Sci-Fi
2022, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
To All the Boys: Always and Forever
To All the Boys: Always and Forever
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2021, USA
6.1
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
Drama, Romantic
2020, USA
Show more
News about Noah Centineo’s private life
'Warfare' (2025) – A Brutal Ballet of Brotherhood and Bloodshed: Why This Relentless War Epic Has Left Audiences Divided
'To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before' – A Secret Letter Turns Chaos: What Happens When Love Isn’t Meant to Stay Hidden?
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree