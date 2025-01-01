Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Amélie van Elmbt Awards

Awards and nominations of Amélie van Elmbt

Amélie van Elmbt
Awards and nominations of Amélie van Elmbt
Berlin International Film Festival 2022 Berlin International Film Festival 2022
Best Documentary/Essay Film
Nominee
 Documentary Film
Nominee
 Berlinale Documentary Award
Nominee
 Berlinale Documentary Award
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more