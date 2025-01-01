Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Amélie van Elmbt
Awards
Awards and nominations of Amélie van Elmbt
Amélie van Elmbt
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Amélie van Elmbt
Berlin International Film Festival 2022
Best Documentary/Essay Film
Nominee
Documentary Film
Nominee
Berlinale Documentary Award
Nominee
Berlinale Documentary Award
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree