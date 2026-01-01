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Milena Mancini Milena Mancini
Kinoafisha Persons Milena Mancini

Milena Mancini

Milena Mancini

Date of Birth
3 March 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Mia 6.9
Mia (2023)
Diamanti 6.8
Diamanti (2024)
Boys Cry 6.4
Boys Cry (2018)

Filmography

Diamanti 6.8
Diamanti Diamanti
Comedy, Drama 2024, Italy
Watch trailer
Mia 6.9
Mia Mia
Drama 2023, Italy
A casa tutti bene - La serie
A casa tutti bene - La serie
Drama, Comedy 2021, Italy
Bangla 6
Bangla Bangla
Comedy, Romantic 2019, Italy
Watch trailer
Boys Cry 6.4
Boys Cry La terra dell'abbastanza
Drama, Crime 2018, Italy
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