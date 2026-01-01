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Filmography
Milena Mancini
Milena Mancini
Kinoafisha
Persons
Milena Mancini
Milena Mancini
Milena Mancini
Date of Birth
3 March 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
6.9
Mia
(2023)
6.8
Diamanti
(2024)
6.4
Boys Cry
(2018)
Filmography
6.8
Diamanti
Diamanti
Comedy, Drama
2024, Italy
Watch trailer
6.9
Mia
Mia
Drama
2023, Italy
A casa tutti bene - La serie
Drama, Comedy
2021, Italy
6
Bangla
Bangla
Comedy, Romantic
2019, Italy
Watch trailer
6.4
Boys Cry
La terra dell'abbastanza
Drama, Crime
2018, Italy
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