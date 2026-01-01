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About
Nikolaus Leytner
Nikolaus Leytner
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nikolaus Leytner
Nikolaus Leytner
Nikolaus Leytner
Date of Birth
26 October 1957
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
6.4
The Tobacconist
(2018)
Filmography
6.4
The Tobacconist
Der Trafikant
Romantic
2018, Austria / Germany
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