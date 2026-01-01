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Filmography
Lisa Goodman
Lisa Goodman
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lisa Goodman
Lisa Goodman
Lisa Goodman
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Thriller heroine
,
Dramatic actress
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
5.3
The Russian Bride
(2019)
4.2
Before the Fire
(2020)
Filmography
4.2
Before the Fire
Before the Fire
Drama, Thriller
2020, USA
5.3
The Russian Bride
The Russian Bride
Horror, Thriller
2019, USA
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