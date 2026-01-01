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Lee Kwang-soo Lee Kwang-soo
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Kwang-soo

Lee Kwang-soo

Lee Kwang-soo

Date of Birth
14 July 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Running Man 9.0
Running Man (2010)
The Manipulated 8.8
The Manipulated (2025)
Live 8.1
Live (2018)

Filmography

Gold Land
Gold Land
Crime, Romantic, Thriller 2026, South Korea
Karma 7.5
Karma
Drama, Crime, Thriller, 2025, South Korea
The Divorce Insurance 6.5
The Divorce Insurance
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2025, South Korea
The Manipulated 8.8
The Manipulated
Drama, Crime, Thriller, 2025, South Korea
The Killer's Shopping List 6.9
The Killer's Shopping List
Drama, Thriller, Detective, 2022, South Korea
The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure 6.1
The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure Haejeok: dokkaebi gitbal
Action, Adventure, Comedy 2022, South Korea
Watch trailer
Sinkhole 6.4
Sinkhole Singkeuhol
Action, Comedy, Drama 2021, South Korea
Watch trailer
Naui teukbyeolhan hyeongje 7.1
Naui teukbyeolhan hyeongje Naui teukbyeolhan hyeongje
Comedy, Drama 2019, South Korea
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