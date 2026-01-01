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About
Filmography
Lee Kwang-soo
Lee Kwang-soo
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Kwang-soo
Lee Kwang-soo
Lee Kwang-soo
Date of Birth
14 July 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
9.0
Running Man
(2010)
8.8
The Manipulated
(2025)
8.1
Live
(2018)
Filmography
Gold Land
Crime, Romantic, Thriller
2026, South Korea
7.5
Karma
Drama, Crime, Thriller,
2025, South Korea
6.5
The Divorce Insurance
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2025, South Korea
8.8
The Manipulated
Drama, Crime, Thriller,
2025, South Korea
6.9
The Killer's Shopping List
Drama, Thriller, Detective,
2022, South Korea
6.1
The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure
Haejeok: dokkaebi gitbal
Action, Adventure, Comedy
2022, South Korea
Watch trailer
6.4
Sinkhole
Singkeuhol
Action, Comedy, Drama
2021, South Korea
Watch trailer
7.1
Naui teukbyeolhan hyeongje
Naui teukbyeolhan hyeongje
Comedy, Drama
2019, South Korea
Show more
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