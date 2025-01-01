Menu
Awards and nominations of Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson
Razzie Awards 2004 Razzie Awards 2004
Worst Actress
Nominee
 Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
 Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022
Best Host
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023
Best Host
Nominee
