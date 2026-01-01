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Andy Mitton
Andy Mitton
Kinoafisha
Persons
Andy Mitton
Andy Mitton
Andy Mitton
Occupation
Writer, Director
Popular Films
5.8
We Go On
(2016)
5.6
The Witch in the Window
(2018)
5.0
The Harbinger
(2022)
Filmography
5
The Harbinger
The Harbinger
Horror
2022, USA
Watch trailer
5.6
The Witch in the Window
The Witch in the Window
Horror
2018, USA
Watch trailer
5.8
We Go On
We Go On
Drama, Horror, Detective
2016, USA
Show more
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