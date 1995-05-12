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Showtimes & Tickets
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About
Filmography
Luke Benward
Luke Benward
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luke Benward
Luke Benward
Luke Benward
Date of Birth
12 May 1995
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.4
A Grand Ole Opry Christmas
(2025)
6.9
Good Luck Charlie
(2010)
6.5
Ravenswood
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Drama
Family
Horror
Musical
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2021
2019
2018
2013
2010
2005
All
7
Films
5
TV Shows
2
Actor
7
7.4
A Grand Ole Opry Christmas
A Grand Ole Opry Christmas
Drama, Romantic
2025, USA
5.3
Playing God
Playing God
Comedy, Drama
2021, USA
4.6
Grand Isle
Grand Isle
Action, Thriller
2019, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
Dumplin'
Dumplin
Romantic, Comedy, Musical
2018, USA
Watch trailer
6.5
Ravenswood
Drama, Horror
2013, USA
6.9
Good Luck Charlie
Comedy, Family
2010, USA
6.3
Because of Winn-Dixie
Because of Winn-Dixie
Drama, Family, Comedy
2005, USA
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