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About
Filmography
Caroline Catz
Caroline Catz
Kinoafisha
Persons
Caroline Catz
Caroline Catz
Caroline Catz
Date of Birth
19 October 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress, Director, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Horror actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.3
Doc Martin
(2004)
8.2
A Small Light
(2023)
6.9
The Extraordinary Miss Flower
(2024)
Filmography
6.9
The Extraordinary Miss Flower
The Extraordinary Miss Flower
Music
2024, Great Britain
8.2
A Small Light
Drama,
2023, USA
6.2
The Canterville Ghost
Comedy, Fantasy, Horror
2021, Great Britain
6
In Fabric
In Fabric
Horror
2018, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6
I, Anna
I, Anna
Romantic, Crime, Drama
2012, Germany / Great Britain / France
Watch trailer
8.3
Doc Martin
Drama, Comedy
2004, Great Britain
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