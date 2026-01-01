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Caroline Catz
Caroline Catz Caroline Catz
Kinoafisha Persons Caroline Catz

Caroline Catz

Caroline Catz

Date of Birth
19 October 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress, Director, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Horror actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Doc Martin 8.3
Doc Martin (2004)
A Small Light 8.2
A Small Light (2023)
6.9
The Extraordinary Miss Flower (2024)

Filmography

6.9
The Extraordinary Miss Flower The Extraordinary Miss Flower
Music 2024, Great Britain
A Small Light 8.2
A Small Light
Drama, 2023, USA
The Canterville Ghost 6.2
The Canterville Ghost
Comedy, Fantasy, Horror 2021, Great Britain
In Fabric 6
In Fabric In Fabric
Horror 2018, Great Britain
Watch trailer
I, Anna 6
I, Anna I, Anna
Romantic, Crime, Drama 2012, Germany / Great Britain / France
Watch trailer
Doc Martin 8.3
Doc Martin
Drama, Comedy 2004, Great Britain
Show more
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