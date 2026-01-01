Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Aleksandr Konev Aleksandr Konev
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Konev

Aleksandr Konev

Aleksandr Konev

Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Uchenica Messinga 6.5
Uchenica Messinga (2020)
Na svoem meste 6.5
Na svoem meste (2023)
Tochka opory 6.4
Tochka opory (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Igra na svoem pole
Igra na svoem pole
Romantic, Drama 2026, Russia
Stokgolmskij sindrom
Stokgolmskij sindrom
Romantic, Drama 2026, Russia
Tajny belyh nochej
Tajny belyh nochej
Romantic 2025, Russia
Po stupenyam lyubvi
Po stupenyam lyubvi
Romantic 2024, Russia
Zashchitnaya reakciya
Zashchitnaya reakciya
Detective 2024, Russia
Tochka opory 6.4
Tochka opory Tochka opory
Drama, Romantic 2024, Russia
Watch trailer
Na svoem meste 6.5
Na svoem meste
Romantic 2023, Russia
Uchenica Messinga 6.5
Uchenica Messinga
Drama, Romantic 2020, Russia
Rapid Response 5.3
Rapid Response
Crime, Detective 2019, Russia
Strangers of Patience 5.5
Strangers of Patience Strangers of Patience
Thriller 2019, Russia
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more