Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aleksandr Konev
Aleksandr Konev
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Konev
Aleksandr Konev
Aleksandr Konev
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, Thriller hero
Popular Films
6.5
Uchenica Messinga
(2020)
6.5
Na svoem meste
(2023)
6.4
Tochka opory
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Detective
Drama
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2025
2024
2023
2020
2019
All
10
Films
2
TV Shows
8
Actor
10
Igra na svoem pole
Romantic, Drama
2026, Russia
Stokgolmskij sindrom
Romantic, Drama
2026, Russia
Tajny belyh nochej
Romantic
2025, Russia
Po stupenyam lyubvi
Romantic
2024, Russia
Zashchitnaya reakciya
Detective
2024, Russia
6.4
Tochka opory
Tochka opory
Drama, Romantic
2024, Russia
Watch trailer
6.5
Na svoem meste
Romantic
2023, Russia
6.5
Uchenica Messinga
Drama, Romantic
2020, Russia
5.3
Rapid Response
Crime, Detective
2019, Russia
5.5
Strangers of Patience
Strangers of Patience
Thriller
2019, Russia
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree