Kinoafisha Persons Michael Goi Awards

Awards and nominations of Michael Goi

Michael Goi
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015 Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013 Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Cinematography for a Miniseries or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012 Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008 Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Cinematography for a Half-Hour Series
Nominee
