Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Goi
Awards
Awards and nominations of Michael Goi
Michael Goi
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Michael Goi
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Cinematography for a Miniseries or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Cinematography for a Half-Hour Series
Nominee
