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About
Filmography
Nelly Tagar
Nelly Tagar
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nelly Tagar
Nelly Tagar
Nelly Tagar
Date of Birth
30 November 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.2
Zero Motivation
(2014)
6.7
Neffilot
(2019)
0.0
The Best Worst Thing
(2024)
Filmography
The Best Worst Thing
Drama, Romantic
2024, Israel
6.7
Neffilot
Neffilot
Drama
2019, Israel
7.3
Zero Motivation
Zero Motivation
Comedy, Drama
2014, Israel
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