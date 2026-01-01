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Nelly Tagar Nelly Tagar
Kinoafisha Persons Nelly Tagar

Nelly Tagar

Nelly Tagar

Date of Birth
30 November 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Zero Motivation 7.2
Zero Motivation (2014)
Neffilot 6.7
Neffilot (2019)
The Best Worst Thing 0.0
The Best Worst Thing (2024)

Filmography

The Best Worst Thing
The Best Worst Thing
Drama, Romantic 2024, Israel
Neffilot 6.7
Neffilot Neffilot
Drama 2019, Israel
Zero Motivation 7.3
Zero Motivation Zero Motivation
Comedy, Drama 2014, Israel
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