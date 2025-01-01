Menu
Awards and nominations of Roman Griffin Davis

Roman Griffin Davis
Golden Globes, USA 2020 Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
