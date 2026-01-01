Menu
Maurizio Tesei
Date of Birth
1 January 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Science-fiction hero

The Kite 7.1
The Kite Il nibbio
Drama 2025, Italy / Belgium
Il contagio 6
Il contagio Il contagio
Drama 2017, Italy
They Call Me Jeeg 7
They Call Me Jeeg Lo chiamavano Jeeg Robot
Action, Sci-Fi 2015, Italy
