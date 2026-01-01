Menu
Maurizio Tesei
Maurizio Tesei
Date of Birth
1 January 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
7.1
The Kite
(2025)
7.0
They Call Me Jeeg
(2015)
6.0
Il contagio
(2017)
Filmography
7.1
The Kite
Il nibbio
Drama
2025, Italy / Belgium
Watch trailer
6
Il contagio
Il contagio
Drama
2017, Italy
7
They Call Me Jeeg
Lo chiamavano Jeeg Robot
Action, Sci-Fi
2015, Italy
