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Filmography
Madison Iseman
Madison Iseman
Kinoafisha
Persons
Madison Iseman
Madison Iseman
Madison Iseman
Date of Birth
14 February 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Horror actress
,
The Adventurer
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.5
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
(2017)
7.5
The Rainmaker
(2025)
7.4
Jumanji: The Next Level
(2019)
Filmography
Jumanji: The Final Level
Jumanji: The Last Story
Action, Adventure, Comedy
2026, USA
Watch trailer
7.5
The Rainmaker
Drama
2025, USA
6.4
Witchboard
Witchboard
Horror, Detective
2024, USA
Watch trailer
4.8
Knights of the Zodiac
Knights of the Zodiac
Action, Adventure, Drama
2023, Japan / USA
Watch trailer
5.2
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Horror, Thriller, Detective
2021, USA
6.3
American Horror Stories
Horror
2021, USA
6
Fear of Rain
Fear of Rain
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2021, USA
7.4
Jumanji: The Next Level
Jumanji: The Next Level
Adventure, Comedy
2019, USA
Watch trailer
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