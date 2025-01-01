Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Eva Husson Awards

Awards and nominations of Eva Husson

Eva Husson
Awards and nominations of Eva Husson
Cannes Film Festival 2018 Cannes Film Festival 2018
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2015 Toronto International Film Festival 2015
Platform Prize
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more