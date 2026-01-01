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Filmography
Nigel O'Neill
Nigel O'Neill
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nigel O'Neill
Nigel O'Neill
Nigel O'Neill
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Horror actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.1
I Never Cry
(2020)
7.0
The Frankenstein Chronicles
(2015)
6.5
Bad Day for the Cut
(2017)
Filmography
5.1
The Morrigan
The Morrigan
Horror
2025, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.5
Hope Street
Drama, Crime
2021, Great Britain
7.1
I Never Cry
Jak Najdalej Stad
Drama, Comedy
2020, Poland / Ireland
5.9
Boys from County Hell
Boys from County Hell
Comedy, Horror
2020, Ireland / Great Britain
6.5
Bad Day for the Cut
Bad Day for the Cut
Thriller
2017, Great Britain
7
The Frankenstein Chronicles
Drama, Crime, Horror
2015, Great Britain
5.9
Behold the Lamb
Behold the Lamb
Drama
2011, Great Britain
Watch trailer
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