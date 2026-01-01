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Nigel O'Neill
Nigel O'Neill Nigel O'Neill
Kinoafisha Persons Nigel O'Neill

Nigel O'Neill

Nigel O'Neill

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Horror actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

I Never Cry 7.1
I Never Cry (2020)
The Frankenstein Chronicles 7.0
The Frankenstein Chronicles (2015)
Bad Day for the Cut 6.5
Bad Day for the Cut (2017)

Filmography

The Morrigan 5.1
The Morrigan The Morrigan
Horror 2025, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Hope Street 6.5
Hope Street
Drama, Crime 2021, Great Britain
I Never Cry 7.1
I Never Cry Jak Najdalej Stad
Drama, Comedy 2020, Poland / Ireland
Boys from County Hell 5.9
Boys from County Hell Boys from County Hell
Comedy, Horror 2020, Ireland / Great Britain
Bad Day for the Cut 6.5
Bad Day for the Cut Bad Day for the Cut
Thriller 2017, Great Britain
The Frankenstein Chronicles 7
The Frankenstein Chronicles
Drama, Crime, Horror 2015, Great Britain
Behold the Lamb 5.9
Behold the Lamb Behold the Lamb
Drama 2011, Great Britain
Watch trailer
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