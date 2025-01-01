Menu
Aleksandr Fokin
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Fokin

Date of Birth
13 March 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces

Popular Films

Lev Yashin. The Dream Goalkeeper 6.9
Lev Yashin. The Dream Goalkeeper (2019)
Tri devicy 0.0
Tri devicy (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 2 Films 1 TV Shows 1 Actor 2
Tri devicy
Romantic, Comedy 2022, Russia
Lev Yashin. The Dream Goalkeeper 6.9
Biography, Sport, Drama 2019, Russia
