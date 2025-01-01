Menu
Aleksandr Fokin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Fokin
Aleksandr Fokin
Date of Birth
13 March 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Popular Films
6.9
Lev Yashin. The Dream Goalkeeper
(2019)
0.0
Tri devicy
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Sport
Year
All
2022
2019
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Actor
2
Tri devicy
Romantic, Comedy
2022, Russia
6.9
Lev Yashin. The Dream Goalkeeper
Lev Yashin. Vratar moey mechty
Biography, Sport, Drama
2019, Russia
Watch trailer
