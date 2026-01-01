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Lennart Ruff
Lennart Ruff Lennart Ruff
Kinoafisha Persons Lennart Ruff

Lennart Ruff

Lennart Ruff

Date of Birth
10 March 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Director

Popular Films

Barbarians 7.1
Barbarians (2020)
The Titan 4.9
The Titan (2018)
Unfamiliar 0.0
Unfamiliar (2026)

Filmography

Unfamiliar
Unfamiliar
Action, Adventure, Thriller 2026, Germany
Struwwelpeter
Thriller, Crime 2026, Germany
Wild Republic
Wild Republic
Drama, Adventure, Thriller 2021, Germany
Barbarians 7.1
Barbarians
Drama, Action, History 2020, Germany
The Titan 4.9
The Titan The Titan
Action, Sci-Fi 2018, USA / Great Britain / Spain
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