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About
Lennart Ruff
Lennart Ruff
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lennart Ruff
Lennart Ruff
Lennart Ruff
Date of Birth
10 March 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Director
Popular Films
7.1
Barbarians
(2020)
4.9
The Titan
(2018)
0.0
Unfamiliar
(2026)
Filmography
Unfamiliar
Action, Adventure, Thriller
2026, Germany
Struwwelpeter
Thriller, Crime
2026, Germany
Wild Republic
Drama, Adventure, Thriller
2021, Germany
7.1
Barbarians
Drama, Action, History
2020, Germany
4.9
The Titan
The Titan
Action, Sci-Fi
2018, USA / Great Britain / Spain
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