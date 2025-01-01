Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Shirley Temple Awards

Awards and nominations of Shirley Temple

Shirley Temple
Academy Awards, USA 1935 Academy Awards, USA 1935
Juvenile Award
Winner
Juvenile Award
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Life Achievement Award
Winner
