Shirley Temple
Awards
Awards and nominations of Shirley Temple
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Shirley Temple
Academy Awards, USA 1935
Juvenile Award
Winner
Juvenile Award
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Life Achievement Award
Winner
