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Malgorzata Gorol
Malgorzata Gorol Malgorzata Gorol
Kinoafisha Persons Malgorzata Gorol

Malgorzata Gorol

Malgorzata Gorol

Date of Birth
1 June 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Backwards 6.7
Backwards (2022)
The Thaw 6.6
The Thaw (2022)
Mug 6.4
Mug (2018)

Filmography

Jedna dusza 5.4
Jedna dusza Jedna dusza
Drama 2023, Poland
The Thaw 6.6
The Thaw
Drama, Crime 2022, Poland
Backwards 6.7
Backwards Subuk
Drama 2022, Poland
Magnesium 5.1
Magnesium Magnezja
Crime, Drama, Western 2020, Poland
Mug 6.4
Mug Twarz / Mug
Drama, Comedy 2018, Poland
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