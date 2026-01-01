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Moscow, RU
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Filmography
Malgorzata Gorol
Malgorzata Gorol
Kinoafisha
Persons
Malgorzata Gorol
Malgorzata Gorol
Malgorzata Gorol
Date of Birth
1 June 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
6.7
Backwards
(2022)
6.6
The Thaw
(2022)
6.4
Mug
(2018)
Filmography
5.4
Jedna dusza
Jedna dusza
Drama
2023, Poland
6.6
The Thaw
Drama, Crime
2022, Poland
6.7
Backwards
Subuk
Drama
2022, Poland
5.1
Magnesium
Magnezja
Crime, Drama, Western
2020, Poland
6.4
Mug
Twarz / Mug
Drama, Comedy
2018, Poland
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