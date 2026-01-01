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Filmography
Cooper Andrews
Cooper Andrews
Kinoafisha
Persons
Cooper Andrews
Cooper Andrews
Cooper Andrews
Date of Birth
10 March 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Science-fiction hero
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
8.0
The Walking Dead
(2010)
8.0
Halt and Catch Fire
(2014)
7.5
Shazam!
(2019)
Filmography
6.1
Aquaman: King of Atlantis
Adventure, Fantasy,
2021, USA
7.5
Shazam!
Shazam!
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action
2019, USA
Watch trailer
4.9
Darlin'
Darlin'
Horror, Thriller
2019, USA
7.2
Limitless
Drama, Crime, Sci-Fi
2015, USA
8
Halt and Catch Fire
Drama
2014, USA
8
The Walking Dead
Drama, Action, Horror
2010, USA
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