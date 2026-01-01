Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aaron Horvath
Awards
Awards and nominations of Aaron Horvath
Aaron Horvath
About
Awards
Awards and nominations of Aaron Horvath
Golden Globes 2024
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree