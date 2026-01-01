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Kinoafisha Persons Aaron Horvath Awards

Awards and nominations of Aaron Horvath

Aaron Horvath
Awards and nominations of Aaron Horvath
Golden Globes 2024 Golden Globes 2024
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012 Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
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