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Showtimes & Tickets
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About
Filmography
Awards
Aaron Horvath
Aaron Horvath
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aaron Horvath
Aaron Horvath
Aaron Horvath
Date of Birth
19 August 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Producer, Writer
Popular Films
7.8
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
(2023)
7.4
Super Mario Galaxy
(2026)
Tickets
6.8
Teen Titans, Go!
(2018)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adaptation
Adventure
Animation
Comedy
Family
Fantasy
Horror
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2026
2023
2018
All
3
Films
3
Director
3
Producer
1
Writer
1
7.4
Super Mario Galaxy
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
2026, Japan / USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.8
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2023, USA / Japan
Watch trailer
6.8
Teen Titans, Go!
Teen Titans, Go!
Animation, Sci-Fi
2018, USA
Watch trailer
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