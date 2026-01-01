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Aaron Horvath
Aaron Horvath Aaron Horvath
Kinoafisha Persons Aaron Horvath

Aaron Horvath

Aaron Horvath

Date of Birth
19 August 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Producer, Writer

Popular Films

The Super Mario Bros. Movie 7.8
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023)
Super Mario Galaxy 7.4
Super Mario Galaxy (2026)
Teen Titans, Go! 6.8
Teen Titans, Go! (2018)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Super Mario Galaxy 7.4
Super Mario Galaxy The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror 2026, Japan / USA
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The Super Mario Bros. Movie 7.8
The Super Mario Bros. Movie The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2023, USA / Japan
Watch trailer
Teen Titans, Go! 6.8
Teen Titans, Go! Teen Titans, Go!
Animation, Sci-Fi 2018, USA
Watch trailer
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