Paul Whitehouse
Awards
Awards and nominations of Paul Whitehouse
Awards and nominations of Paul Whitehouse
BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Comedy Programme
Winner
Best Comedy Programme
BAFTA Awards 2009
Best Comedy Programme
Winner
Best Comedy Programme
BAFTA Awards 2006
Best Comedy Programme or Series
Winner
Best Comedy Programme or Series
BAFTA Awards 1998
Best Light Entertainment Performance
Winner
Best Light Entertainment (Programme or Series)
BAFTA Awards 2022
Features
Nominee
Features
BAFTA Awards 2021
Features
Nominee
Features
BAFTA Awards 2020
Features
Nominee
Features
BAFTA Awards 2015
Best Scripted Comedy
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2002
Situation Comedy Award
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1997
Best Light Entertainment (Programme or Series)
Nominee
Best Light Entertainment (Programme or Series)
