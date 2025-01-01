Menu
Paul Whitehouse Awards

Awards and nominations of Paul Whitehouse

Paul Whitehouse
Awards and nominations of Paul Whitehouse
BAFTA Awards 2011 BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Comedy Programme
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2009 BAFTA Awards 2009
Best Comedy Programme
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2006 BAFTA Awards 2006
Best Comedy Programme or Series
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1998 BAFTA Awards 1998
Best Light Entertainment Performance
Winner
Best Light Entertainment (Programme or Series)
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2022 BAFTA Awards 2022
Features
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2021 BAFTA Awards 2021
Features
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2020 BAFTA Awards 2020
Features
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2015 BAFTA Awards 2015
Best Scripted Comedy
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2002 BAFTA Awards 2002
Situation Comedy Award
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1997 BAFTA Awards 1997
Best Light Entertainment (Programme or Series)
Nominee
