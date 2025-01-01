Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Gaten Matarazzo Awards

Awards and nominations of Gaten Matarazzo

Gaten Matarazzo
Awards and nominations of Gaten Matarazzo
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
