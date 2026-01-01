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Stefan Konarske Stefan Konarske
Kinoafisha Persons Stefan Konarske

Stefan Konarske

Stefan Konarske

Date of Birth
28 February 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Das Boot 7.5
Das Boot (2018)
Brothers 7.1
Brothers (2023)
Luden – Könige der Reeperbahn 6.9
Luden – Könige der Reeperbahn (2023)

Filmography

Ouija un été meurtrier
Ouija un été meurtrier
Drama, Thriller, 2024, France
Luden – Könige der Reeperbahn 6.9
Luden – Könige der Reeperbahn
Drama 2023, Germany
Brothers 7.1
Brothers Bratri
Action, Drama, History 2023, Czechia / Germany / Slovakia
Freud 6.6
Freud
Drama, Thriller, Detective 2020, Austria/Germany
Mein Ende. Dein Anfang. 6.4
Mein Ende. Dein Anfang. Mein Ende. Dein Anfang.
Drama 2019, Germany
Das Boot 7.5
Das Boot
Drama, Thriller, War 2018, Germany/Czechia
My Brother's Name Is Robert and He Is an Idiot 5.1
My Brother's Name Is Robert and He Is an Idiot Mein Bruder Robert
Drama 2018, Germany
The Young Karl Marx 6.6
The Young Karl Marx Le jeune Karl Marx
Drama 2017, Germany / France / Belgium
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