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Filmography
Stefan Konarske
Stefan Konarske
Kinoafisha
Persons
Stefan Konarske
Stefan Konarske
Stefan Konarske
Date of Birth
28 February 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.5
Das Boot
(2018)
7.1
Brothers
(2023)
6.9
Luden – Könige der Reeperbahn
(2023)
Filmography
Ouija un été meurtrier
Drama, Thriller,
2024, France
6.9
Luden – Könige der Reeperbahn
Drama
2023, Germany
7.1
Brothers
Bratri
Action, Drama, History
2023, Czechia / Germany / Slovakia
6.6
Freud
Drama, Thriller, Detective
2020, Austria/Germany
6.4
Mein Ende. Dein Anfang.
Mein Ende. Dein Anfang.
Drama
2019, Germany
7.5
Das Boot
Drama, Thriller, War
2018, Germany/Czechia
5.1
My Brother's Name Is Robert and He Is an Idiot
Mein Bruder Robert
Drama
2018, Germany
6.6
The Young Karl Marx
Le jeune Karl Marx
Drama
2017, Germany / France / Belgium
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