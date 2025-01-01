Menu
Awards and nominations of Anjana Vasan

Anjana Vasan
BAFTA Awards 2024 BAFTA Awards 2024
Leading Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2022 BAFTA Awards 2022
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
