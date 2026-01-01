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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
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About
Filmography
Maeve Jinkings
Maeve Jinkings
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maeve Jinkings
Maeve Jinkings
Maeve Jinkings
Date of Birth
4 August 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
8.3
I'm Still Here
(2024)
7.6
Pictures of Ghosts
(2023)
7.5
Aquarius
(2016)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Crime
Documentary
Drama
History
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2023
2016
All
6
Films
5
TV Shows
1
Actress
6
8.3
I'm Still Here
Ainda Estou Aqui
Biography, Drama, History
2024, Brazil / France
Watch trailer
Os Outros
Thriller, Drama, Crime
2023, Brazil
7.1
Toll
Pedágio
Crime, Drama
2023, Brazil / Portugal
6.6
Heartless
Sem Coração
Drama
2023, Brazil / France / Italy
7.6
Pictures of Ghosts
Retratos Fantasmas
Documentary
2023, Brazil
7.5
Aquarius
Aquarius
Drama
2016, Brazil / France
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