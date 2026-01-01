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Maeve Jinkings Maeve Jinkings
Kinoafisha Persons Maeve Jinkings

Maeve Jinkings

Maeve Jinkings

Date of Birth
4 August 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

I'm Still Here 8.3
I'm Still Here (2024)
Pictures of Ghosts 7.6
Pictures of Ghosts (2023)
Aquarius 7.5
Aquarius (2016)

Filmography

Genre
Year
I'm Still Here 8.3
I'm Still Here Ainda Estou Aqui
Biography, Drama, History 2024, Brazil / France
Watch trailer
Os Outros
Os Outros
Thriller, Drama, Crime 2023, Brazil
Toll 7.1
Toll Pedágio
Crime, Drama 2023, Brazil / Portugal
Heartless 6.6
Heartless Sem Coração
Drama 2023, Brazil / France / Italy
Pictures of Ghosts 7.6
Pictures of Ghosts Retratos Fantasmas
Documentary 2023, Brazil
Aquarius 7.5
Aquarius Aquarius
Drama 2016, Brazil / France
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