Aleksandra Florinskaya
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandra Florinskaya

Date of Birth
26 September 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra

Popular Films

Beloe plate 5.4
Beloe plate (2010)
Otchayannye dolshchiki 5.2
Otchayannye dolshchiki (2022)
Bolshaya rzhaka 2.3
Bolshaya rzhaka (2012)

Filmography

Polozhenie veshchej
Polozhenie veshchej
Comedy 2025, Russia
16 let i 9 mesyacev
Drama, Comedy 2025, Russia
Krasnye linii
Krasnye linii
Romantic 2024, Russia
Otchayannye dolshchiki 5.2
Otchayannye dolshchiki Otchayannye dolshchiki
Comedy 2022, Russia
An Hour Before the Dawn
An Hour Before the Dawn
Drama, Thriller, History 2021, Russia
Best Frenemies
Best Frenemies
Drama, Comedy, Family 2020, Russia
Ivanovy-Ivanovy
Ivanovy-Ivanovy
Comedy, Family 2017, Russia
Mama Lyuba
Romantic 2017, Russia
Mama Lyuba
Mama Lyuba
Romantic 2014, Russia
Tajnyj gorod
Tajnyj gorod
Fantasy 2014, Russia
Bolshaya rzhaka 2.3
Bolshaya rzhaka Bolshaya rzhaka
Comedy 2012, Russia
Beloe plate 5.4
Beloe plate Beloe plate
Romantic 2010, Russia
Kapitanskie deti
Kapitanskie deti
Drama, Crime, Romantic 2007, Russia
Provincialy
Provincialy
Drama, Romantic 2002, Russia
