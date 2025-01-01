Menu
Persons
Aleksandra Florinskaya
Aleksandra Florinskaya
Date of Birth
26 September 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Popular Films
5.4
Beloe plate
(2010)
5.2
Otchayannye dolshchiki
(2022)
2.3
Bolshaya rzhaka
(2012)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Fantasy
History
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2024
2022
2021
2020
2017
2014
2012
2010
2007
2002
All
14
Films
4
TV Shows
10
Actress
14
Polozhenie veshchej
Comedy
2025, Russia
16 let i 9 mesyacev
Drama, Comedy
2025, Russia
Krasnye linii
Romantic
2024, Russia
5.2
Otchayannye dolshchiki
Otchayannye dolshchiki
Comedy
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
An Hour Before the Dawn
Drama, Thriller, History
2021, Russia
Best Frenemies
Drama, Comedy, Family
2020, Russia
Ivanovy-Ivanovy
Comedy, Family
2017, Russia
Mama Lyuba
Romantic
2017, Russia
Mama Lyuba
Romantic
2014, Russia
Tajnyj gorod
Fantasy
2014, Russia
2.3
Bolshaya rzhaka
Bolshaya rzhaka
Comedy
2012, Russia
Watch trailer
5.4
Beloe plate
Beloe plate
Romantic
2010, Russia
Kapitanskie deti
Drama, Crime, Romantic
2007, Russia
Provincialy
Drama, Romantic
2002, Russia
