Marnie McPhail
Marnie McPhail
Marnie McPhail
Marnie McPhail
Marnie McPhail
Date of Birth
4 July 1966
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Horror actress, Thriller heroine, Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.4
The Greatest Game Ever Played
(2005)
6.7
Trap
(2024)
6.3
Dream Scenario
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Detective
Drama
Family
History
Horror
Mystery
Sci-Fi
Sport
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2024
2007
2005
2001
All
7
Films
6
TV Shows
1
Actress
7
The Copenhagen Test
Sci-Fi, Thriller
2025, Great Britain
6.3
Dream Scenario
Dream Scenario
Comedy, Horror
2024, USA
6.7
Trap
Trap
Horror, Detective, Thriller
2024, USA
4.8
Longing
Longing
Comedy, Drama
2024, Canada / USA
4.6
Stir of Echoes: The Homecoming
Stir of Echoes: The Homecoming
Horror, Mystery, Thriller
2007, USA / Canada
7.4
The Greatest Game Ever Played
The Greatest Game Ever Played
Drama, History, Sport
2005, USA / Canada
6.2
A Town Without Christmas
A Town Without Christmas
Drama, Family
2001, USA
