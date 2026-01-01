Menu
Marnie McPhail

Marnie McPhail

Date of Birth
4 July 1966
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Horror actress, Thriller heroine, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

The Greatest Game Ever Played 7.4
The Greatest Game Ever Played (2005)
Trap 6.7
Trap (2024)
Dream Scenario 6.3
Dream Scenario (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Copenhagen Test
The Copenhagen Test
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2025, Great Britain
Dream Scenario 6.3
Dream Scenario
Comedy, Horror 2024, USA

Trap 6.7
Trap
Horror, Detective, Thriller 2024, USA

Longing 4.8
Longing
Comedy, Drama 2024, Canada / USA
Stir of Echoes: The Homecoming 4.6
Stir of Echoes: The Homecoming
Horror, Mystery, Thriller 2007, USA / Canada
The Greatest Game Ever Played 7.4
The Greatest Game Ever Played
Drama, History, Sport 2005, USA / Canada
A Town Without Christmas 6.2
A Town Without Christmas
Drama, Family 2001, USA
