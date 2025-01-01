Menu
Andrea Pennacchi
Andrea Pennacchi
Date of Birth
11 October 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Popular Films
8.2
Primavera
(2025)
7.0
The Last One for the Road
(2025)
Tickets
6.2
Il colore nascosto delle cose
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Drama
Fantasy
History
Music
Romantic
Year
All
2025
2022
2019
2017
All
5
Films
4
TV Shows
1
Actor
5
8.2
Primavera
Primavera
Biography, History, Music
2025, Italy / France
7
The Last One for the Road
Le città di pianura
Drama
2025, Italy / Germany
Watch trailer
Tickets
Everything Calls for Salvation
Drama, Comedy
2022, Italy
6.1
The Man Without Gravity
L'uomo senza gravità
Comedy, Drama, Fantasy
2019, Italy / Belgium
6.3
Il colore nascosto delle cose
Il colore nascosto delle cose
Drama, Romantic
2017, Italy / Switzerland
