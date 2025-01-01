Menu
Andrea Pennacchi
Date of Birth
11 October 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra

Popular Films

8.2
Primavera (2025)
The Last One for the Road 7.0
The Last One for the Road (2025)
Il colore nascosto delle cose 6.2
Il colore nascosto delle cose (2017)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 5 Films 4 TV Shows 1 Actor 5
8.2
Primavera Primavera
Biography, History, Music 2025, Italy / France
The Last One for the Road 7
The Last One for the Road Le città di pianura
Drama 2025, Italy / Germany
Everything Calls for Salvation
Everything Calls for Salvation
Drama, Comedy 2022, Italy
The Man Without Gravity 6.1
The Man Without Gravity L'uomo senza gravità
Comedy, Drama, Fantasy 2019, Italy / Belgium
Il colore nascosto delle cose 6.3
Il colore nascosto delle cose Il colore nascosto delle cose
Drama, Romantic 2017, Italy / Switzerland
