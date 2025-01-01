Menu
Shira Haas
Awards
Shira Haas
About
Filmography
Awards and nominations of Shira Haas
Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
