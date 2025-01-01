Menu
L'One
Date of Birth
9 October 1985
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Popular Films
7.3
Bumblebee
(2018)
4.8
The Emoji Movie
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Animation
Comedy
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2018
2017
All
2
Films
2
2
7.3
Bumblebee
Bumblebee
Sci-Fi, Action
2018, USA
Watch trailer
4.8
The Emoji Movie
The Emoji Movie
Comedy, Animation
2017, USA
Watch trailer
