Maria Erwolter
Date of Birth
22 December 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

Pusher II (2004)
DNA (2019)
Copenhagen Cowboy (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Hagen Hagen - Im Tal der Nibelungen
Action, Drama, Fantasy 2024, Czechia / Germany
Copenhagen Cowboy
Drama, Thriller, Crime 2023, Denmark
DNA
Drama, Crime, Mystery 2019, Denmark/France
The Ritual The Ritual
Horror 2017, Great Britain
Pusher II Pusher II
Action 2004, Denmark
