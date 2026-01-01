Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Maria Erwolter
Maria Erwolter
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maria Erwolter
Maria Erwolter
Maria Erwolter
Date of Birth
22 December 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
7.4
Pusher II
(2004)
7.2
DNA
(2019)
6.6
Copenhagen Cowboy
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Crime
Drama
Fantasy
Horror
Mystery
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2023
2019
2017
2004
All
5
Films
3
TV Shows
2
Actress
5
6
Hagen
Hagen - Im Tal der Nibelungen
Action, Drama, Fantasy
2024, Czechia / Germany
Watch trailer
6.6
Copenhagen Cowboy
Drama, Thriller, Crime
2023, Denmark
7.2
DNA
Drama, Crime, Mystery
2019, Denmark/France
6.4
The Ritual
The Ritual
Horror
2017, Great Britain
7.4
Pusher II
Pusher II
Action
2004, Denmark
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree