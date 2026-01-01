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Elfina Luk
Elfina Luk Elfina Luk
Kinoafisha Persons Elfina Luk

Elfina Luk

Elfina Luk

Occupation
Actress, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

The Good Doctor 7.9
The Good Doctor (2017)
Tully 7.0
Tully (2018)
6.2
Spotlight on Christmas (2020)

Filmography

6.2
Spotlight on Christmas Spotlight on Christmas
Drama, Romantic 2020, Canada
Watch trailer
Tully 7
Tully Tully
Comedy 2018, USA
Watch trailer
The Good Doctor 7.9
The Good Doctor
Drama 2017, USA
Show more
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