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Filmography
Elfina Luk
Elfina Luk
Kinoafisha
Persons
Elfina Luk
Elfina Luk
Elfina Luk
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.9
The Good Doctor
(2017)
7.0
Tully
(2018)
6.2
Spotlight on Christmas
(2020)
Filmography
6.2
Spotlight on Christmas
Spotlight on Christmas
Drama, Romantic
2020, Canada
Watch trailer
7
Tully
Tully
Comedy
2018, USA
Watch trailer
7.9
The Good Doctor
Drama
2017, USA
Show more
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