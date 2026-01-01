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Filmography
Nyasha Hatendi
Nyasha Hatendi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nyasha Hatendi
Nyasha Hatendi
Nyasha Hatendi
Date of Birth
14 September 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
8.2
Garrow's Law
(2009)
7.4
Casual
(2015)
7.4
Swan Song
(2021)
Filmography
Agatha Christie's Seven Dials
Drama, Crime, Detective,
2026, Great Britain
5.9
Genie
Genie
Comedy, Fantasy
2023, Great Britain / USA
6.6
Made for Love
Comedy
2021, USA
7.4
Swan Song
Swan Song
Sci-Fi, Drama
2021, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
Alex Rider
Action, Adventure, Family
2020, USA
5.8
Replicas
Replicas
Thriller, Sci-Fi
2017, USA
Watch trailer
7.4
Casual
Comedy, Drama
2015, USA
8.2
Garrow's Law
Drama, Crime
2009, Great Britain
Show more
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