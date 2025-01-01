Menu
Kinoafisha Persons János Szász Awards

Awards and nominations of János Szász
Moscow International Film Festival 1997 Moscow International Film Festival 1997
Best Direction
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize
Winner
Golden St. George
Nominee
Sochi International Film Festival 1994 Sochi International Film Festival 1994
Special Jury Award
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize
Winner
Moscow International Film Festival 2007 Moscow International Film Festival 2007
Golden St. George
Nominee
