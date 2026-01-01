Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Awards
János Szász
János Szász
Kinoafisha
Persons
János Szász
János Szász
János Szász
Date of Birth
14 March 1958
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Director, Writer, Actor
Popular Films
7.0
Woyzeck
(1994)
6.8
Witman fiúk
(1997)
Filmography
6.8
Witman fiúk
The Witman Boys / Witman fiúk
Thriller, Drama
1997, Hungary / Poland / France
7
Woyzeck
Woyzeck
Drama
1994, Hungary
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree