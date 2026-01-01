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János Szász János Szász
Kinoafisha Persons János Szász

János Szász

János Szász

Date of Birth
14 March 1958
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Director, Writer, Actor

Popular Films

Woyzeck 7.0
Woyzeck (1994)
Witman fiúk 6.8
Witman fiúk (1997)

Filmography

Witman fiúk 6.8
Witman fiúk The Witman Boys / Witman fiúk
Thriller, Drama 1997, Hungary / Poland / France
Woyzeck 7
Woyzeck Woyzeck
Drama 1994, Hungary
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